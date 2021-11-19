Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the October 14th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 852,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,867,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,777,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 256,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,887,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 119,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,812,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 120,071 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,277,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 199,998 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock remained flat at $$4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,595,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,504. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.