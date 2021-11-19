Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.40

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:ASCI traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 372 ($4.86). 51,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 375.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 363.40. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 406.05 ($5.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £82.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.
About Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust
Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.