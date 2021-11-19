Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.40

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:ASCI traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 372 ($4.86). 51,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 375.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 363.40. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 406.05 ($5.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £82.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

About Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

