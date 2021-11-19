Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) traded down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27. 1,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Several analysts have commented on ACAZF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Acadian Timber from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.926 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.41%.

About Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

