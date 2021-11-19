Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.26

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.26 and traded as high as C$8.63. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$8.63, with a volume of 650 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.86 million and a PE ratio of 7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

In other Accord Financial news, insider Robert Jonathan Beutel bought 80,000 shares of Accord Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.12 per share, with a total value of C$649,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,121,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,220,813.07.

About Accord Financial (TSE:ACD)

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

