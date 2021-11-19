ACENT (ACE) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. ACENT has a market capitalization of $16.34 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00048329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00220672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00090413 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACE is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

