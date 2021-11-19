Achain (ACT) Market Cap Hits $8.50 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Achain has a market cap of $8.50 million and $1.30 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.25 or 0.00374239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00224451 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00090420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.