Activest Wealth Management Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.5% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $48,336,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 115.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $158.67. The company has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

