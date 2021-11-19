Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 667,700 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the October 14th total of 958,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Shares of ABOS stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
