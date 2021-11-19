Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 667,700 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the October 14th total of 958,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of ABOS stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

