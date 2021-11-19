Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Short Interest Down 27.5% in October

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the October 14th total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Get Adagene alerts:

Adagene stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. Adagene has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adagene in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Adagene by 34.5% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.