AdEx (ADX) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00048227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00222767 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00090502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

