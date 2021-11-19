ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the October 14th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 179.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $724.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.55.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.