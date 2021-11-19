Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of AEIS opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average of $94.91. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.