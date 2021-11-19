Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $155.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $158.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average of $101.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $8,099,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,784 shares of company stock worth $69,503,731. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

