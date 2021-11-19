Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $155.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $158.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average of $101.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $8,099,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,784 shares of company stock worth $69,503,731. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after buying an additional 3,086,100 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $237,690,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

