AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.33% of AdvanSix worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AdvanSix by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.62%.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

