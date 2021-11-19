AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the October 14th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 1.3% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,351,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 17.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 766,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 114,126 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 30.2% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 482,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 110.1% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 454,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 238,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

