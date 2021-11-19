Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday.

Get Aegon alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth $47,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 22.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.