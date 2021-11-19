aelf (ELF) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $286.95 million and $19.47 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $216.54 or 0.00370249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.00226369 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00090354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About aelf

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

