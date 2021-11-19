Aeva Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 9,160 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 712% compared to the average daily volume of 1,128 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

NYSE:AEVA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.79. 138,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,731. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

