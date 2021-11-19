AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFCG shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 54.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 103.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 81,051 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 10.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

