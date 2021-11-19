AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Price Target Cut to $14.50 by Analysts at Jonestrading

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Jonestrading from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of MITT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.43. 9,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,232. The stock has a market cap of $168.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 244.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

