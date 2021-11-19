AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,410 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.56% of AGCO worth $55,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGCO opened at $120.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.41. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

