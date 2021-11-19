ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGESY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

AGESY opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.75. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.