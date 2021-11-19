AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 536,100 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the October 14th total of 393,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.57. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $2.89.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.