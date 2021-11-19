AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Up 42.7% in October

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 707,900 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the October 14th total of 496,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AIA Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09. AIA Group has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

