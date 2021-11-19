AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Up 42.7% in October

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 707,900 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the October 14th total of 496,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AIA Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09. AIA Group has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

