Aidos Kuneen (ADK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $343,253.00

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 32.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $29.43 million and approximately $343,253.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 48.4% against the dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00001999 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,878.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.73 or 0.07331584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.16 or 0.00379019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.92 or 0.00988337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00086432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.91 or 0.00421062 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.00266302 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

