AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Trading Up 5.4%

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 372,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.13.

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RERE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AiHuiShou International during the third quarter valued at $1,967,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AiHuiShou International during the third quarter valued at $322,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,163,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

