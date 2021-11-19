AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AIkido Pharma’s earnings. AIkido Pharma posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that AIkido Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AIkido Pharma.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ AIKI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,109. AIkido Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 million, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.
About AIkido Pharma
AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AIkido Pharma (AIKI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.