AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AIkido Pharma’s earnings. AIkido Pharma posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AIkido Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AIkido Pharma.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth $817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AIkido Pharma by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 261,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AIKI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,109. AIkido Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 million, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

