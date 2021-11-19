Aimee Johnson Sells 2,030 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $123,809.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.11. 6,423,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,783. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.88 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.55.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

