Aion (AION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.22 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $81.49 million and $20.22 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,616.61 or 0.99152480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00048409 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.13 or 0.00325475 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.56 or 0.00530994 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.12 or 0.00186071 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012506 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001570 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 498,385,830 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.