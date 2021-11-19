AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Update

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 699,800 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the October 14th total of 495,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 304.3 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ABSSF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$50.00 to C$53.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

