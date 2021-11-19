Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.73

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $1.50. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 228,235 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

