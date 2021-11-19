Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the October 14th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.24. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.