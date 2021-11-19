Akash Network (AKT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $259.75 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00003938 BTC on exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $259.75 million and $1.89 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

