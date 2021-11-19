Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.37. 19,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 18,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the period. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 10.84% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

