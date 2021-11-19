Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.93 Million

Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will report $564.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $568.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $561.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $492.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

NYSE AQN opened at $14.15 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.342 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 63.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 192,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 105.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 41,813 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,186.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 269,449 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after buying an additional 1,579,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

