Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $250.00 Price Target at CLSA

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at CLSA from $273.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. CLSA’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.27.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $143.60 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $280.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.09. The company has a market cap of $390.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $9.70. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

