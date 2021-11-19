Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Mizuho

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.27.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $143.60 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $280.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $9.70. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. KBC Group grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 114.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group now owns 36,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. EQIS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Assetmark purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $0. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $0. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.