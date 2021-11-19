Alien Worlds Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $257.82 million and $312.89 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070868 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00072443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00093190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,254.82 or 0.07355298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,035.11 or 1.00325089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

