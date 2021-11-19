Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 26,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 397,531 shares.The stock last traded at $21.74 and had previously closed at $21.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,001 shares of company stock worth $5,173,082 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,924,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,441,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,624 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.