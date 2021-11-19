Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Alimentation Couche-Tard to post earnings of C$0.81 per share for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.47 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

