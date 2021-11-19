Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $318.32

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.32 ($4.16) and traded as high as GBX 372 ($4.86). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 369 ($4.82), with a volume of 838,934 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 318.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 412.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 4.40.

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Neeta Patel acquired 166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £494.68 ($646.30).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.