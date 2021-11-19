Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.79. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $39.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

