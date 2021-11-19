Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.9% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.9% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 10,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $244.34. The company has a market capitalization of $154.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.