Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,513 shares of company stock worth $49,251,789 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $148.59. The stock has a market cap of $358.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

