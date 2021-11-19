Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after buying an additional 95,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,002,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,262,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.44. 14,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

