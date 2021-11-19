Allred Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

RYT traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $320.24. The company had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,409. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $229.84 and a 52-week high of $321.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.