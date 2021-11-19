Allred Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 295.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.94. The stock had a trading volume of 495,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,053,004. The company has a market capitalization of $812.24 billion, a PE ratio of 114.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $327.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.28.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

