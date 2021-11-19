Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,738,000 after buying an additional 345,544 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,095,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,676,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,827,000 after buying an additional 24,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,062,000 after buying an additional 1,174,730 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,046. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.73. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $224,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $174,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,239,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.