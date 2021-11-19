Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 1,615 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.6% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.76. 56,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,039,111. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $142.86 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $428.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.